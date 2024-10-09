All 76ers

Former Celtics Draft Pick Reacts to Official Return to NBA With 76ers

Former Celtic Guerschon Yabusele made his 76ers debut on Monday.

Justin Grasso

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; France power forward Guerschon Yabusele (7) reacts during the second half against Germany in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; France power forward Guerschon Yabusele (7) reacts during the second half against Germany in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Guerschon’s Yabusele’s first run in the NBA spanned 74 games across two seasons. The former Boston Celtics 16th overall pick was waived in 2019.

Despite being a first-round selection, Yabusele didn’t immediately get a second shot in the NBA. First, there was a run in China. Then, he played in France. In 2021, Yabusele fired up a multi-year run in Spain with Real Madrid.

This past summer, Yabusele competed for France in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He helped his team achieve a silver medal as they fell short against Joel Embiid and Team USA in the gold medal game.

Shortly after a standout run in the Olympics, Yabusele earned an offer from the Philadelphia 76ers. After reaching a buyout with Real Madrid, the 28-year-old forward signed with the Sixers. On Monday night, Yabusele made his Sixers debut against the New Zealand Breakers for the team’s first preseason outing of the year.

It’s safe to say Yabusele’s return game was a success.

“I’m not going to lie, it felt amazing,” Yabusele said on Monday. “It felt amazing and to be able to get the win and for everybody on the team to be able to perform. It’s been a great night. It’s been a long road, but I’m happy to be here.”

Yabusele checked into Monday’s game for 16 minutes off the bench. Putting up six shots from the field, the veteran was perfect. By making six field goals and two free throws, Yabusele finished with 15 points. He also had one rebound, two assists, and a steal.

The preseason serves as an opportunity for Yabusele to earn a role in the Sixers’ primary rotation when the regular season rolls around. While one game is a small sample size, Yabusele left a great first impression. He’ll get an opportunity to build on that performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

