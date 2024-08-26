Former Center Reveals Honest Thoughts on Sixers' Paul George Signing
Since the Joel Embiid era began with the Philadelphia 76ers, the organization has matched the big man with several co-stars throughout the years.
Next season, the Sixers will pair up a trio of Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the former LA Clippers All-Star, Paul George. Philly’s attempts at building a championship contender in the past weren’t successful. This time around, they hope Paul George moves the needle.
For the most part, the George acquisition has been praised so far. Recently, former Sixers center Theo Ratliff dished his thoughts on the Sixers’ signing of the summer.
It’s safe to say that Ratfliff believes the 76ers made the right move.
“The one thing Paul George does that James Harden didn’t do is play defense,” said the former center. “So, with the dynamics of having a scorer that has played in an All-Star role for a long time and also knows how to defer to other All-Stars, I think it’s a great acquisition because he’s one of those guys that wasn’t the All-American, or the All-Star guy coming into the league. He came from a smaller program like myself out of college. He had to build himself up to be the player that he is today. He understands the whole totality. He’s not overly needing the ball like most stars, like McDonald’s All-Americans that had the ball their whole career need. Those type of guys. He’s a guy that does the utlity work along with being able to get buckets.”
Ratliff didn’t spend his entire career in Philadelphia, but he had two separate stints with the Sixers. After playing three seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Ratliff joined the 76ers for four seasons.
After spending time with the Sixers from 1997 to 2001, Ratliff bounced around, playing for Atlanta, Portland, Boston, Minnesota, and Detroit again. In 2008-2009, Ratliff appeared in 46 games off the bench for the 76ers. He would finish his final three seasons in San Antonio, Charlotte, and LA with the Lakers.
Although the former center had two stints with the Sixers, he could remain unbiased about his former team’s recent set of moves. It seems he doesn’t see a reason to knock the max signing of George.
Adding a dynamic-scoring wing was a priority for the Sixers this summer. Throughout his career, George has been one of the NBA’s most notable forwards, averaging 21 points on 39 percent shooting from beyond the arc in nearly 900 games.
The Sixers had the cap space to spend and were more than willing to invest big in a star if they believed their championship odds would increase greatly. On paper, they look improved with the acquisition of George. This summer, Daryl Morey’s front office did a job well done.