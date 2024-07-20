Former Champion Thinks Sixers Star Shouldn't Play for Team USA
For the first time in his career, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is suiting up in international competition. In a few weeks, he'll be part of the star-studded Team USA roster looking to win gold in the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Through the course of the United States' exhibition games, some critics haven't spoken out against Embiid. They feel he doesn't look in shape and that Steve Kerr shouldn't have him in the starting lineup. That said, one former champion thinks he shouldn't be playing in the Olympics at all.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Rasheed Wallace shared his thoughts on Embiid playing for Team USA. He feels that an NBA title is more important than a gold medal, and that's where the former MVP's focus should be.
"In this world, this NBA title is more important than getting that gold medal," Wallace said. "If I'm the Sixers, I definitely would have protested."
Embiid's decision to play could be looked at in one of two ways. On one hand, his extensive injury history might suggest that a healthy summer of rest and recuperation would be good for him. However, playing in the Olympics will help keep him in game shape heading into the next season. This might allow him to hit the ground running on opening night.
Wallace does bring up an important point in his rant. That being that Embiid is the focal point of everything the Sixers are trying to do. After remaining patient last year, Daryl Morey was able to drastically improve the roster this offseason. Along with making a big splash by signing Paul George, he rounded out the supporting cast with players like Caleb Martin and Andre Drummond. If something were to happen to Embiid, these all-in moves would be for nothing.
Only time will tell what impact the Olympics has on Embiid long-term. Nonetheless, he's got an opportunity to share the floor with countless superstars and possibly add a gold medal to his list of accolades.