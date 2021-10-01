Former Eagles Player Sends Message to Sixers Holdout Ben Simmons

The Sixers kicked off training camp on Tuesday in preparation for the 2021-2022 NBA season. As expected, the team's starting point guard was a no-show. Back in June, Ben Simmons and his representatives requested a trade.

Philadelphia's front office was open to fielding offers, but they never quite found one worth making. In August, the Sixers flew out to Simmons' residence in Los Angeles to present the idea of returning to the team.

Unfortunately, the presentation didn't go as planned. Not only did Simmons reiterate he wanted to be traded -- but he threatened to hold out as long as he wasn't on another team. The Sixers didn't panic and move the disgruntled guard right away. Therefore, he remains a name on the roster.

Throughout the first week of practices, Simmons' absence was a major topic in Camden. As reports indicated Simmons was "done" playing alongside Joel Embiid, the veteran center responded following Thursday's practice with a long-winded answer.

To summarize, Embiid made it clear he loved playing with Simmons and would welcome him back with open arms if he had a change of heart. However, he's disappointed with the entire situation. In a way, Embiid seems understanding and forgiving to the disgruntled Sixers star.

Philly fans, on the other hand, not so much. NFL free agent Will Parks didn't spend too much time on the Eagles throughout his career, but being a Philly native, Parks knows the city and the sports fans as well as anybody. And following Embiid's rant on Thursday, Parks had a message for Simmons.

"Ben, now imma tell you," Parks tweeted. "The city chalked you gang. I ain't want them too but they did. Sorry cous."

At this point, Philly fans are fed up with the three-time All-Star. As they supported the former No. 1 overall pick through his ups and downs, many are disappointed to see Simmons try to force his way off the Sixers after having a rough second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs.

Although Simmons faced a lot of criticism following that final game back in June, he still had Sixers fans backing him up. Now, that might not be the case. As Simmons has made it very clear he wants out, a majority of Philly fans have expressed a lot of disappointment in the veteran point guard. And the next time he returns to the Wells Fargo Center as a member of the Sixers or any other team, they might not be very welcoming.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.