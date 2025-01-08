Former NBA Champion Ruled Out for Matchup vs Sixers

All 76ers

Wizards rule out Jordan Poole for matchup against Sixers.

Dec 6, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Following their loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on their home floor Wednesday night to take on the Washington Wizards. Neither squad will be at full strength for this matchup, as numerous key players have already been ruled out.

For the Wizards, this is the second leg of a back-to-back. They were in action on Tuesday night, where they suffered a blowout loss at the hands of the Houston Rockets.

After being in action yesterday, the Wizards have listed a plethora of players on their injury report. Among those who won't be in action is guard Jordan Poole. The former NBA champion has been ruled out due to a left hip contusion.

Poole first arrive in Washington during the 2023 offseason after the Golden State Warriors traded him for Chris Paul. He fell short of expectations last year, but looks to be finding his stride this season. In 28 games, he is averaging 21.8 PPG and 5.0 APG while shooting 40.6% from deep on high volume.

With Poole out of action, the Wizards will be without one of the focal points of their offense. Washington is going to be vastly depleted in the backcourt, as veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon has also been scratched. Rookie Keyshawn George will likely be tasked with filling Poole's spot in the starting lineup for a second straight night.

The Wizards enter Wednesday with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 6-28. Even though they'll be shorthanded themselves, the Sixers find themselves with a good opportunity to get back in the win column.

Sixers-Wizards is set to tip off at 7:00 pm Eastern Time.

