Former NBA Player Defends Sixers' Management of Joel Embiid
As we approach the halfway point in the season, one of the biggest talking points around the Philadelphia 76ers has been the availability of their star players. While many have criticized them for how they've handled things, one former player recently came to the team's defense.
Among the Sixers big three who has missed the most time is Joel Embiid. Dating back to before the season began, the organization cited they had a plan in place for the former MVP. Their primary goal is to limit the wear and tear on Embiid's body in the regular season in hopes of him being fresh for the playoffs.
During Tuesday's edition of Run It Back on FanDuel TV, Chandler Parsons shared his thoughts on how the Sixers have managed Embiid thus far. He credited them for operating with the bigger picture in mind, focusing on contending for a title instead of individual accolades.
"It's way more important for Joel Embiid, it's way more important for the 76ers to have him right in a playoff series," Parsons said. "Who cares if he plays 60, who cares if you're able to get these All-NBA awards because of the game minimum. He plays in the playoffs, they have a chance."
With Embiid and other missing significant time, the Sixers have lessened their chances of securing a top seed in the Eastern Conference. However, even with their rough start, there is still a chance for them to land a somewhat favorable seed. The Sixers currently find themselves just three-and-a-half games behind the Indiana Pacers, who sit in sixth place.
As Parsons said, the main thing for the Sixers is having Embiid in good condition physically when the postseason rolls around. With their collection of talent, they feel they're capable of making a deep run no matter the seeding. The key for them is making sure Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George are ready to come when the bright lights of the playoffs come on.