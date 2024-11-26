Former NBA Player Opens up on Idea of 76ers Trading Star Players
When the Philadelphia 76ers signed Paul George this summer, the expectation was that they'd be in the title hunt with their newly-formed big three. However, things have not played out that way through the first month of the season. Despite their rocky start to the year, one former player thinks the team should avoid making any drastic changes.
Following their loss to the LA Clippers Monday, the Sixers dropped to 3-13 on the season. it is the second-worst record in the league, ahead of only the Washington Wizards.
Through their first 16 games, the Sixers' stars have spent an extremely minimal amount of time on the floor together. They were all in the lineup for the first time against the Memphis Grizzlies, but PG was forced to exit the game after hyperextending the same knee he injured in the preseason. Joel Embiid also hasn't been back in the lineup since the Sixers' loss in Memphis.
On Monday's episode of Run It Back on FanDuel TV, Chandler Parsons gave his thoughts on the Sixers amid their shaky start. He feels the team shouldn't be considering a drastic change like trading away Paul George or Joel Embiid.
"To trade them right now, there's no real value," Parsons said. "These guys have to prove that they can be on the floor, their contracts are massive. I think that would be extremely premature to look at moving one of these guys."
It should be stated that Embiid is not eligible to be traded this season after signing a contract extension in the offseason. PG is also ineligible at the moment, but could be moved after December 15th.
Even though things don't look great for the Sixers at the moment, they should be far from considering a franchise-altering move like this. They invested a lot of money into their trio this summer, which would only look worse if they started moving pieces a month into the season.
The key for the Sixers is getting healthy and keeping their star players in the lineup consistently. With the Eastern Conference being weaker than usual, there is a window of opportunity to dig themselves out of this deep hole. Sitting only five games back behind the fifth-place Miami Heat, one hot streak could get them right back into the playoff picture.