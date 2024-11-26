"To trade them right now, there's no real value. You have to give it time." -@ChandlerParsons on if 76ers trade Paul George and Joel Embiid.



📺 WATCH LIVEhttps://t.co/KQPiepQrEU@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/DJFybtWL9d