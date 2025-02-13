Former NBA Player Reacts to 76ers Joel Embiid's Late-Game Turnover
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves in a down-to-the-wire matchup with the Toronto Raptors. Joel Embiid found himself with an opportunity to lift his team to a win, but a last-second mishap led to them falling just short.
In the final moments of the game, the Sixers found themselves with the ball down two. The ball got swung to a wide-open Embiid at the top of the key with around 10 seconds left. However, the former MVP didn't end up letting the shot fly. Embiid tried working his way into the lane, where he was met by a handful of Raptors defenders. Caught in traffic, he lost control of the ball and Gradey Dick ended up coming up with a steal. Toronto went on to score on a fastbreak and officially put the Sixers away.
Following this play, Chandler Parsons and the rest of the Run It Back show discussed Embiid's turnover Wednesday. The former NBA forward spoke out against the Sixers star's decision making, stating that he should have just taken the open shot.
"I'd love him just to shoot this ball, he's wide open," Parsons said. "You're down by two, win the game...You're not gonna get a much better look than that. That's just a poor decision. Obviously you don't want to see a turnover there."
Despite his late turnover, Embiid was a big reason why the Sixers were within arm's reach of a win in the first place. He logged 38 minutes in the 106-103 loss, finishing with a stat line of 27 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.
This was a crushing defeat for the Sixers, as they are battling to get into the playoff picture in the Easter Conference. Ahead of the All-Star break, Philly is within two games of a spot in the play-in. That said, they need to put together a strong final month of the schedule if they're going to slavage this season.