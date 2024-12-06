Former NBA Standout Makes Bold Suggestion for 76ers’ Joel Embiid

The 76ers are hurting their future by not shutting down Joel Embiid 🙃



"If you're management for the 76ers, what are you waiting for?” - Lou Williams



📺 https://t.co/iQzNMjiVd2@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/QDjCy4Pvye