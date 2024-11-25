Former Outspoken 76ers Vet Reveals Honest Thoughts on Joel Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers stole the NBA’s spotlight last week, not exactly for great reasons. After a fourth-straight loss on the road against the Miami Heat, the team held a postgame meeting, giving players an opportunity to air out their concerns about how the team is operating.
The following day, it was revealed that the one-time All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey looked to hold the seven-time All-Star center Joel Embiid accountable for being late to team activities. According to the report, Maxey was simply acknowledging the “elephant in the room,” as Embiid is the seasoned veteran who is expected to lead by example.
Last Wednesday, many former players dished their thoughts on the Sixers’ recent meeting. Former Philadelphia guard Patrick Beverley shared his experience playing with Embiid for a short period, brushing it off as something that could be excused considering what Embiid brings to the table during the game.
“You’re not on time, it can rub off on some people—but if you’re not on time and you are giving [expletive] 70 [points]? There have been times when Joel wasn’t on time to [expletive] practice, and you know me, I was like, ‘Come on, Jo. Come on, man. What’s up, G? Come on, Jo. Be better, Jo. Be great, Jo. Be great.’
“His response would be like, ‘What the [expletive], man? You get me out of bed, I’m [expletive] an hour and a half away, I had to get up two hours before.’ Everyone doesn’t live in the same spots, you know what I’m saying? Like, what are we gonna do? Give me the ball, and that same night, he had 50, and we won.”
Embiid’s off-court habits and approach to the game might not always go over well with everybody, but a player like Beverley seems to accept it as the star center was dominant during their stretch playing together.
It’s hard to blame Beverley. During Embiid’s 34-game stretch with Beverley last season he was a frontrunner for the NBA’s MVP award.
The star big man was averaging 35 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists on 53 percent shooting.
Winning typically cures all concerns. For the Sixers, they aren’t finding the same success as last year. Embiid sat for Philadelphia’s first six games due to knee injury management. The Sixers went 1-5 during that time. Before Embiid could return and debut, he had to serve a three-game suspension due to an off-court altercation with a reporter.
When Embiid returned to the court against the New York Knicks on November 12, the Sixers dropped to 2-8. He appeared in two of the next three games, and the Sixers went winless.
Since Embiid has returned to the floor, the Sixers haven't been able to pick up a win with his presence. When they defeated the Brooklyn Nets last Friday, Embiid was out due to knee injury management and swelling. After missing the last two games, Embiid's status for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets is currently up in the air.