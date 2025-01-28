Former Philadelphia 76er Chasing NBA History at All-Star Weekend
With the All-Star starters being named last week, the NBA is getting all of their ducks in a row for their weekend in San Francisco.
One of the tasks that they are in the process of is getting contestants for the annual Slam Dunk Contest, with a big name being announced on Monday afternoon, as reported by Shams Charania, former Philadelphia 76ers Mac McClung will be partaking in the event.
McClung has started to become a household name around the league when it comes to the event, given that he has taken home the Dr.J trophy for the last two contests, as he looks to get his third in a row, something that has never been done before.
Several players have won two contests over the decades, including the likes of Michael Jordan, Zach LaVine, and Jason Richardson, amongst others, but only one player has ever won three titles, Nate Robinson, who was a part of the Delaware 87ers, the Sixers' G League affiliate who would eventually be rebranded to the Blue Coats.
McClung played in Philadelphia in the 2022-23 season, appearing in two games, averaging 12 points and five assists, being known for his incendiary offensive displays in the G League, where he'd average 20 points en route to a G League title with Delaware, as well as being named the 2022 G League Rookie of the Year.
Following his time with the Sixers, McClung has made a home with the Osceola Magic, the Orlando Magic's G League affiliate, where he was named the MVP in the 2024 season.
Alongside McClung, Stephon Castle, Matas Buzelis, and Andre Jackson Jr will partake in the Dunk Contest, which is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. EST.
