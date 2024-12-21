Former Philadelphia 76ers Big Man in Line for Major Honor

Dwight Howard is a nominee for the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025!



◾ 8 x All-NBA

◾ 5 x Rebound Leader

◾ 3 x DPOY

◾ 2 x Blocks leader

◾ 2nd in MVP voting (2011)

◾ He also has 8 30/20 games, 4 25/25 games & 1 30/30 game! pic.twitter.com/khs3mLmm3H