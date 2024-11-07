Former Philadelphia 76ers Big Man Not Suiting up for LA Clippers
Following their nail-biting loss to the Phoenix Suns Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers continue their West Coast swing on Wednesday night. Next up on the schedule is a meeting with the LA Clippers in the new Intuit Dome.
Following there blockbuster trade last season, the Sixers and Clippers are two teams with a lot of connections. The most notable being Paul George, who will be facing off against his former team for the first time since departing for the Sixers in free agency this summer.
Among the other players connected to both these teams is former lottery pick Mo Bamba. Following a one-year stint with the Sixers last season, he decided to sign with the Clippers in free agency.
Wednesday's matchup is a team for a handful players to try and get revenge on their former team. However, that won't be the case for Bamba. He has already been ruled out for this game as he continues to recover from a left knee injury. Bamba as yet to debut for the Clippers this year for the same reason.
During his time with the Clippers, Bamba split time with Paul Reed as Joel Embiid's backup. He appeared in 57 games last season, averaging 4.4 PPG and 4.2 RPG while playing around 13 minutes a night. Bamba's best individual performance came on Christmas Day against the Miami Heat when he notched a season-high 18 points along with six rebounds.
Aside from Bamba, other former Sixers on the Clippers roster include James Harden, Nic Batum, PJ Tucker, and Kai Jones.