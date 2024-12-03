Former Philadelphia 76ers Forward Announces Retirement from NBA
On Tuesday afternoon, Paul Millsap decided to put an end to his NBA career after 16 years in the league. The last time the former All-Star was on a roster was with the Philadelphia 76ers.
In what has become a bit of an overlooked piece, Millsap was part of the infamous James Harden/Ben Simmons trade in 2022. He came over from the Brooklyn Nets alongside the former MVP in the deadline blockbuster.
Millsap appeared in 24 games for the Nets prior to being traded, but struggled to consistently stay in Doc Rivers' rotation. The veteran forward went on to play in just nine games for the Sixers, averaging 3.7 PPG and 2.8 RPG in that stretch.
Before his final days with the Sixers, Millsap was a productive versatile forward for the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks. The former second-round pick also had an extended run with the Denver Nuggets in the late 2010s.
Along with making four All-Star teams, Millsap also earned All-Defense honors in 2016. His best individual season came in 2017 as a member of the Atlanta Hawks. In that year, he averaged 18.1 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.7 APG, and 1.3 SPG.
It took being out of the league for two years for Millsap to officially put an end to his playing career. While he has multiple All-Star appearances and longevity on his resumé, reaching the Hall of Fame might be an uphill battle for the two-way forward.
Overall, Millsap should be more than pleased with his impact in the NBA. He was a key piece on numerous winning teams, a rare outcome for someone drafted in the second round.