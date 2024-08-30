All 76ers

Former Philadelphia 76ers Guard Gets Shot With Pacers' G League Squad

A former Philadelphia 76ers guard will join the Indiana Pacers' G League squad.

Justin Grasso

Dec 31, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Karim Mane (4) fights for the rebound with Philadelphia 76ers guards Tyrese Maxey (0) and Dakota Mathias (33) and Isaiah Joe (7) during the fourth quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Karim Mane (4) fights for the rebound with Philadelphia 76ers guards Tyrese Maxey (0) and Dakota Mathias (33) and Isaiah Joe (7) during the fourth quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports / Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Earlier this week, a former Philadelphia 76ers guard signed on to join the Indiana Pacers. Although Dakota Mathias inked a deal with Indiana, he found himself waived on Thursday afternoon.

Indiana’s decision to waive Mathias didn’t come as a surprise. When the veteran inked a contract with the Pacers, he signed with an Exhibit 10 deal. Typically, that leads to a path down to the NBA G League.

Mathias is quite familiar with the developmental league. Prior to joining the Sixers in 2020, Mathias played for the Texas Legends, an affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.

When the Sixers recruited Mathias, they brought him on with a two-way contract.

Mathias picked up eight games of action with the Sixers. Averaging 15 minutes on the court, he produced six points per game on 40 percent shooting from the field. While his playing time was limited, Mathias made plenty of noise with his clutch three to seal the deal against the Miami Heat in January 2021.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

Not long after, Mathias was waived. The following season, he landed with the Memphis Grizzlies for a six-game stretch. The 2021-2022 season would be his last appearance at the NBA level. Since then, he’s had runs in the G League, Liga ACB, and Basketball Bundesliga.

This summer, Mathias competed for the Pacers’ Summer League squad. He showed enough to intrigue the Indiana Mad Ants. Perhaps, a strong G League stretch with a new squad could be enough to get Mathias another opportunity to play at the NBA level.

Mathias’ last G League run included a 31-game stretch for the Memphis Hustle. He produced 16 points per game on 40 percent shooting from deep. The veteran also accounted for four rebounds and three assists per game.

Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI

Former Sixers Coach Lands With Nick Nurse’s Old Team

NBA Analysts Express Doubt in Embiid’s MVP Campaign

Former Center Reveals Thoughts on Sixers’ Paul George Acquisition

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News