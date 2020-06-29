As the NBA works on restarting the 2019-2020 season, teams are beginning to make slight changes to their rosters. The Philadelphia 76ers added a second-year veteran in the mix late last week by acquiring Australian shooter, Ryan Broekhoff.

And a couple of teams around the league picked up some former Sixers as well. First, it started with a recently cut guard, Trey Burke. The former Michigan standout was looking to revive his career in Philly by winning the backup point guard spot potentially.

Unfortunately for Burke, Sixers head coach Brett Brown believed Raul Neto and others were better suited for the position. So once the Sixers reached a trade with the Golden State Warriors to acquire Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks, the Sixers had to drop a couple of players to make room on the roster. Burke ended up being an odd-man-out.

While the former Sixer didn't garner any interest from other teams in February or March, Burke will benefit from the NBA's restart as he landed a deal with the Dallas Mavericks once again. A revenge game won't be in play for Burke, however. As the NBA released the final eight-game schedule for each team, the Sixers aren't planning on facing the Mavs at all for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets scooped up Justin Anderson, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Anderson came to Philly for the first time back during the 2017-2018 season in a deal that involved former first-rounder, Nerlens Noel.

While Anderson's deep shooting and on-court intensity fit well with the Sixers, the organization didn't have a significant interest in holding onto the 26-year-old guard long-term. Therefore, the Sixers eventually sent Anderson packing to Atlanta the following year. While his NBA career has been rocky -- Anderson will get another opportunity to contribute with Brooklyn next month as the NBA travels to Orlando to restart the current season.

