All76ers
Top Stories
News

2 Former Philadelphia 76ers Recently Reached Deals Before NBA's Restart

Justin Grasso

As the NBA works on restarting the 2019-2020 season, teams are beginning to make slight changes to their rosters. The Philadelphia 76ers added a second-year veteran in the mix late last week by acquiring Australian shooter, Ryan Broekhoff.

And a couple of teams around the league picked up some former Sixers as well. First, it started with a recently cut guard, Trey Burke. The former Michigan standout was looking to revive his career in Philly by winning the backup point guard spot potentially.

Unfortunately for Burke, Sixers head coach Brett Brown believed Raul Neto and others were better suited for the position. So once the Sixers reached a trade with the Golden State Warriors to acquire Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks, the Sixers had to drop a couple of players to make room on the roster. Burke ended up being an odd-man-out.

While the former Sixer didn't garner any interest from other teams in February or March, Burke will benefit from the NBA's restart as he landed a deal with the Dallas Mavericks once again. A revenge game won't be in play for Burke, however. As the NBA released the final eight-game schedule for each team, the Sixers aren't planning on facing the Mavs at all for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets scooped up Justin Anderson, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Anderson came to Philly for the first time back during the 2017-2018 season in a deal that involved former first-rounder, Nerlens Noel. 

While Anderson's deep shooting and on-court intensity fit well with the Sixers, the organization didn't have a significant interest in holding onto the 26-year-old guard long-term. Therefore, the Sixers eventually sent Anderson packing to Atlanta the following year. While his NBA career has been rocky -- Anderson will get another opportunity to contribute with Brooklyn next month as the NBA travels to Orlando to restart the current season. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers See a Nice Jump on Recent Power Rankings

The Philadelphia 76ers have been considered "biggest movers" on a recent NBA Power Rankings by CBS Sports.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris is Confident in 76ers Chances of Winning a Title

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris believes his team has a good chance of taking the title home this summer.

Justin Grasso

NBA Releases Philadelphia 76ers' Final Eight Games

The Philadelphia 76ers are officially set to continue the 2019-2020 NBA season in Orlando, Florida, next month.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Travel Date to Orlando for NBA's Restart is set

Next month, the Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Orlando, Florida for the restart of the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

by

eman7640

Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign Free Agent Ryan Broekhoff

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly added free agent forward Ryan Broekhoff to their roster ahead of the NBA's restart plans.

Justin Grasso

NBA Recently Issued 302 COVID-19 Tests to Players

The NBA recently issued a total of 302 COVID-19 tests to players as the league prepares for the season's restart.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Trey Burke Picking up Interest from Mavs

The latest wave of NBA rumors indicated that former Philadelphia 76ers guard Trey Burke is gaining some interest from the Dallas Mavericks.

Justin Grasso

Shake Milton Shows Love to Norvel Pelle During Quarantine

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton recently discussed how proud he is of his Delaware Blue Coats teammate, Norvel Pelle.

Justin Grasso

Charles Barkley Doubles-Down on Calling 76ers 'Sleepers'

Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley hasn't been shy about his positive opinion on the Sixers as the playoffs slowly approach.

Justin Grasso

3 Hypothetical Trades Involving 76ers' Al Horford

Philadelphia 76ers veteran big man Al Horford is quite the hot commodity in a list full of hypothetical trades for each NBA team.

Justin Grasso