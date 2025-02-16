Former Philadelphia 76ers Veteran Reacts to Sudden Release
After spending the 2023-2024 NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks, Patrick Beverley took his talents beyond the NBA. The veteran two-way standout joined Hopel Tel Aviv, where he was set to take on a starring role.
Suddenly, Beverley is a free agent once again.
According to BasketNews, Beverley and the club reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract. Beverley was recently suspended by the team after a public altercation. Despite going out on what looks like a negative note, Beverley recently sent a positive message regarding his time with the team to his followers.
via @patbev21: Def a vibe. Tel aviv was great. fans were great. coach was great. Isreal was great🙏🏾 had so much fun here. thanks for everything. yalla Hapoel ❤️❤️
With Beverley off of his contract, the 36-year-old could be open to a return to the NBA. Over the offseason, Beverley claimed to have had interest from unnamed organizations but embraced an opportunity to take on a bigger role and a record-setting deal outside of the NBA.
When Beverley started his NBA career, he played five seasons for the Houston Rockets. He followed up that tenure with a four-year run on the Los Angeles Clippers.
Since his time in LA concluded, Beverley bounced around the NBA, starting with a move to join the Minnesota Timberwolves. After that, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Sixers, and the Bucks.
Last year, the Sixers added Beverley during free agency to become the team’s primary backup guard. He averaged six points, three rebounds, and three assists in 20 minutes off the bench. After appearing in 47 games, Beverley was traded to the Bucks at the trade deadline.
The Sixers would soon follow-up the Beverley trade by signing Kyle Lowry. Beverley went on to play in 26 games for the Bucks, posting similar averages as his 76ers run.
