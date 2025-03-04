Former Player Gives Bold Take on Philadelphia 76ers Draft Situation
After falling short of expectations, the Philadelphia 76ers could have two options to close out the regular season. Currently two games out of the 10th seed, they could push for the play-in tournament in hopes of making the playoffs. Their other option is punting these final weeks of the year in hopes of securing a high draft pick.
With Joel Embiid officially ruled out for the rest of the season, many have called for the Sixers to go after the draft pick. There is some luck that goes into this, as they have to fall within the top six of the lottery if they want to keep the selection. Anything beyond that and the pick will convey to the OKC Thunder.
While on FanDuel TV's Run It Back show Monday, Chandler Parsons weighed in on the Sixers' current situation. He, like most fans and analysts, thinks chasing the draft pick is the best course of action. The former NBA forward even went as far as to say that people should be fired in the event the team doesn't retain its 2025 first-round pick.
"If they happen to not get in that top six then it's like a fireable offense," Parsons said. "Then I think you have to revamp and kind of start over. The draft is kind of top-heavy this year too so you could get a solid player to already go with this core."
Following their victory over the Golden State Warriors Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets have jumped ahead of the Sixers for the league's sixth-worst record. This now puts Philly in jeopardy of surrendering its pick to the Thunder.
There is still a chance the Sixers could retain their selection, but they have less than a 10% chance of falling in any of the top four picks. They'll have another chance to alter their draft fate Monday night, as they are slated to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.
