Former Raptors Guard Reveals Benefits of Returning to 76ers
One of the late additions to the Philadelphia 76ers late season squad was Jeff Dowtin, who had spent the season in the G-League with the Delaware Blue Coats. Dowtin would go on and appear in 12 games for the Sixers, averaging four points and two assists, on 55 percent shooting from the field.
His 12 game stretch wouldn't be the first time that the 27-year-old had played with Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse, as the two had crossed paths in the prior season with the Toronto Raptors.
During the Sixers' media day, Dowtin spoke on his familiarity, discussing how it's beneficial to be in such a similar system.
"Definitely some familiarity with Coach Nurse," explained Dowtin, "being in Toronto, I'm kind of used to his coaching schemes, how he runs offenses, how he runs defenses, and I think it's just a great situation for me, a lot of opportunity for me, just being familiar with everything."
The similarities don't stop at the coaching staff as the 27-year-old points out, with a slew of players from last year returning, which has helped make him a bit more comfortable.
"We have a lot of guys that are back from last year too," explained the Sixers' guard, "So I think the transition from last year to this year is a lot easier for me and just having more confidence in myself and just being more comfortable around coaching staff and team."
Following the media day, the Sixers went to the Bahamas for their training camp ahead of the regular season, something that peaks the interest of Dowtin, as he looks to continue to improve.
"I'm exited to get to work in the Bahamas through my training camp, continue to learn, to get better, and just excited for the season," ended Dowtin.