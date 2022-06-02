Andre Drummond’s first season with the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t very last long. However, he made quite the impact during his time playing with the Sixers.

During the 2021 offseason, the Sixers lost their veteran backup Dwight Howard, who re-signed to the Los Angeles Lakers after they allowed him to walk following the 2019-2020 run. The Sixers filled the void with Andre Drummond, who was also coming off of a stint with the Lakers.

Although Drummond was at a point in his career where teams were losing confidence in his ability to have an impact, he embraced the role as Joel Embiid’s backup in Philadelphia. And during the 49 games he played for the Sixers, Drummond reminded the league he still has plenty of value.

On Thursday, Drummond posted to his Instagram story a top-ten list of top rebounders in one game for the Sixers’ 2021-2022 season. Drummond’s name appeared on the list five times, and the first three slots belong to him.

As he heads into another free agency period, Drummond is doing some promotion for himself as he looks to land his next opportunity in the NBA.

The campaign this past season went well as he averaged six points, and eight rebounds playing behind Embiid. After he became a piece in the Sixers’ blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets, Drummond was elevated to a starting role.

In 24 games with the Nets, Drummond averaged 11 points and ten rebounds. Overall, Drummond put up seven points per game and came down with nine rebounds per game throughout the 2021-2022 season. Now, he looks forward to landing another contract as he proved he deserves a shot on a contending team.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.