Former Sixer Thinks Kings Should Trade for Simmons

The start of training camp is a little over a week away, and Ben Simmons is still on the Philadelphia 76ers roster. Despite an offseason full of rumors and active trade discussions, a deal has yet to surface for the former number one overall pick.

Throughout the summer, multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in Simmons. One team whose name regularly came up was the Sacramento Kings.

Asking price has been the main roadblock in the two sides getting a deal done. Daryl Morey has kept the asking price high for Simmons, and Sacramento is unwilling to part ways with either De'Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton.

People all around the basketball community have given their opinion on what the Sixers should do with the three-time All-Star. A former Sixer recently provided his thoughts on why the Kings should be the team to trade for Simmons.

Raja Bell was a journeyman in the NBA during his 12-year career but got his start in Philadelphia. The two-time All-Defense guard spent his first two seasons with the Sixers and was a member of the 2001 team that Allen Iverson led to the finals.

Now retired, Bell remains involved in the league. He now does a weekly podcast titled Real Ones for The Ringer alongside Logan Murdock.

Bell feels that Simmons can generate good buzz around the team, along with helping end their playoff drought.

"What I'm looking for in Sacramento is juice, conversations, media spotlight. I think Ben Simmons brings that to you, on top of being a damn good player," said Bell.

All of the points Bell made are valid. Bringing in a multi-time All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year favorite will certainly get people talking about the Kings again.

Even if Simmons is not someone the Kings see leading them to a championship, he still raises the team's floor tremendously. His defense and facilitation would make them much more competitive in a tough Western Conference.

The Kings have not seen the postseason in 15 years, the longest active drought in the NBA by a wide margin. Acquiring a player like Simmons is a step in the right direction to ending that.

Moving on from players like Fox and or Haliburton is a tough decision, but Simmons is a proven star who is just getting ready to enter his prime. Sacramento would be foolish not to consider taking a chance like this to get back in the playoff picture.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.