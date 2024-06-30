All 76ers

Former Sixers All-Star Makes Decision on Future Before Free Agency

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden is returning to the Clippers.

Justin Grasso

Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles the ball against LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles the ball against LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Last summer, the Philadelphia 76ers had James Harden under contract for the 2023-2024 season. After Harden picked up his player option, he hoped to opt-in and land a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers.

It took months for the Sixers to strike a deal with LA — but the deal went down a few games into the season.

Harden landed in LA on a one-year deal, along with former 76ers forward, PJ Tucker. At this point, it’s apparent that both veterans are set to return to the Clippers for next season.

Earlier this week, Tucker made the expected move to accept his player option for the 2024-2025 season.

On Sunday, Harden re-signed with the Clippers on a two-year deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Per Charania, Harden will make $70 million over the next two seasons. The second year on the deal is a player option, making the contract similar to the deal he signed with the Sixers two offseasons ago.

With the Clippers, Harden appeared in 72 games. He averaged 17 points, five rebounds, and nine assists, while shooting 38 percent from three.

In the playoffs, the Clippers trotted Harden out for an average of 40 minutes across six games. He scored 21 points per game, while dishing out eight assists. The Clippers dropped out in the first round.

Harden will get an opportunity to pay a full season for the Clippers for the first time. Meanwhile, the Sixers will look to replace Harden this offseason, searching for a third All-Star to join the duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News