Former Sixers All-Star Makes Decision on Future Before Free Agency
Last summer, the Philadelphia 76ers had James Harden under contract for the 2023-2024 season. After Harden picked up his player option, he hoped to opt-in and land a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers.
It took months for the Sixers to strike a deal with LA — but the deal went down a few games into the season.
Harden landed in LA on a one-year deal, along with former 76ers forward, PJ Tucker. At this point, it’s apparent that both veterans are set to return to the Clippers for next season.
Earlier this week, Tucker made the expected move to accept his player option for the 2024-2025 season.
On Sunday, Harden re-signed with the Clippers on a two-year deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Per Charania, Harden will make $70 million over the next two seasons. The second year on the deal is a player option, making the contract similar to the deal he signed with the Sixers two offseasons ago.
With the Clippers, Harden appeared in 72 games. He averaged 17 points, five rebounds, and nine assists, while shooting 38 percent from three.
In the playoffs, the Clippers trotted Harden out for an average of 40 minutes across six games. He scored 21 points per game, while dishing out eight assists. The Clippers dropped out in the first round.
Harden will get an opportunity to pay a full season for the Clippers for the first time. Meanwhile, the Sixers will look to replace Harden this offseason, searching for a third All-Star to join the duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.