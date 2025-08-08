Former Sixers Big Man Makes Major Decision About HOF Induction
In just a few weeks, former Philadelphia 76ers big man Dwight Howard will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2025. Ahead of this historic honor, the longtime center made a major decision regarding his enshrinement.
Howard, the No. 1 overall pick back in 2004, is arguably one of the top centers of his generation. At his peak, he was an All-NBA-level talent who led the Orlando Magic all the way to the NBA Finals. Howard would later fully climb the mountaintop and secure a championship in 2020 as a member of the LA Lakers. Now, he'll see his name etched alongside the game's all-time greats.
Towards the end of his career, Howard had a lot of brief stops in the NBA. Among those was the Sixers, where he spent just one season. Fresh off winning a title with the Lakers in the bubble, he tried to bring veteran experience and leadership to a team looking to turn the corner.
Howard would join the long list of notable veterans to take on the backup duties behind Sixers star Joel Embiid. In his lone campaign in Philadelphia, the former All-Star averaged 7.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 0.9 BPG.
Dwight Howard picks Knicks legend to induct him into the Basketball Hall of Fame
On Thursday afternoon, NBA insider Ian Begley provided a pair of updates regarding this year's Hall of Fame class. Despite tossing around multiple names over the past few months, Howard has decided who will be inducting him. He went with one of the top centers of the 1990s in New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing.
Begley also noted that Sixers legend Allen Iverson will be among those inducting Carmelo Anthony.
Similar to Howard, Ewing was a No. 1 pick in the draft back in 1985. He'd go on to have a successful career, racking up 11 All-Star and eight All-NBA nominations. Upon retiring in 2002, Ewing was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.
While Howard is getting ready to enter the Hall of Fame, he has tossed around the idea of having one more run in the NBA. Though an opportunity has not come about, he's never officially retired. Following a brief stint overseas, Howard is now keeping his basketball career going in Ice Cube's The Big3 League.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post