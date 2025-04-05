Former Sixers Big Man Set to Earn Major Honor
The 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class is being revealed this week, and a former Philadelphia 76ers center is set to be a part of it.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Dwight Howard is headed to the Hall.
Being in the NBA since 2004, Howard spent a large chunk of his career playing with the Orlando Magic, where his pro career started.
Being that Howard entered the NBA during an era where players didn’t need to spend a season in the NCAA, he skipped college and went straight to the league. Howard was the first overall pick.
Howard took a long road throughout his career before landing with the Sixers. By the time he ended up in Philly, Howard was set to play as a reserve for the third season in a row. The veteran big man embraced a role behind Joel Embiid.
In 69 games with the Sixers, Howard averaged seven points per game, making 59 percent of his shots. He came down with eight rebounds per game, and nearly averaged one block per matchup.
In the playoffs, Howard posted averages of five points and six rebounds in 12 games. The Sixers came up short against the Atlanta Hawks during the second round that season.
The following year, Howard hit the free agency market. He agreed to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for a third stint. After a 60-game showing in LA, Howard didn’t pick up another deal elsewhere, leaving the 2021-2022 season as the last time he played.
Howard heads to the Hall of Fame as an eight-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time block leader, and a five-time rebounding leader. Howard had five All-Defensive honors and seven All-NBA honors. In 2020, he became an NBA Champion with the Lakers.