Former Sixers Coach Claps Back at Retired Veteran With Honest Rant
Two former members of the Philadelphia 76ers’ organization have traded verbal blows publicly this year.
Months ago, former Sixers sharpshooter JJ Redick critiqued the veteran head coach Doc Rivers for carrying a lack of accountability while coaching the Milwaukee Bucks.
While Rivers didn’t respond right away, keeping his focus on Milwaukee’s regular season and eventual playoff run, the former 76ers head coach clapped back at Redick this week, claiming that the former veteran guard has held a grudge against him for quite some time.
“JJ’s had a problem with me for a while, and that’s fine,” Rivers told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. “When you coach, you can be called a player’s coach, or whatever you want to be called, but if you make decisions that the player doesn’t agree with, and in JJ’s case, we didn’t sign him back. With the Clippers, I stopped playing him as much because he wasn’t very effective in the playoffs. That’s all known, but I’m fine with that.”
Redick surely wasn’t a no-name in the NBA prior to linking with Rivers out in LA. After starring at Duke, Redick became the 11th overall pick in 2006, joining the Orlando Magic for what became seven-year run. In 2013, Redick spent 28 games on the Milwaukee Bucks. Then, he was acquired by the Clippers in the offseason.
It’s been debated whether Redick needed a rebrand in LA under Rivers or not at the time, but the future Hall of Fame coach makes it clear that he was a major help for the player-turned-analyst.
“Usually, they come back to you, they do, because they know everything you tried to teach them or do for them was in good,” Rivers continued. “JJ Redick’s best numbers of his career was under one coach and you’re looking at him. Right here. I’m the one who grabbed him out of Milwaukee and decided to start him. From that point on, his career took off.”
Redick spent four seasons with the Clippers. During that time, he averaged 16 points while shooting 44 percent from three. After his run in LA, Redick tested the free agency market, and landed a two-year deal with the Sixers. In Philly, he averaged a career-high 18 points, while drilling 41 percent of his threes.
Following runs with the New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks, Redick called it a career and immediately became an analyst. Perhaps he’ll become a coaching competitor against Rivers in the near future, as teams have been taking a long look at Redick for their vacancies.
Either way, Rivers has no hard feelings — he just felt like he needed to get some things off his chest.
“Nothing but love for JJ,” the head coach finished. “Obviously, there’s things he doesn’t like, and I have no issues with him.”