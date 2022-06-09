After coaching the Utah Jazz for eight seasons, Quin Snyder decided to step down from his position earlier this week. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Snyder believed that the Jazz needed a new voice in the locker room.

Snyder joined the Jazz ahead of the 2014-2015 season. During his first two years running the team, the Jazz failed to make the playoffs as they finished third in their division in both seasons.

Finally, in 2016-2017, the Jazz made the playoffs under Snyder’s management after finishing 51-31 in the regular season. Utah made it past the first round, but their postseason ended in the Western Conference semifinals.

For the next five seasons, Snyder and the Jazz notched a spot in the playoffs. Unfortunately, they could never get past the second round. With two more losses in the second round and three first-round exits, including this past season, the Jazz haven’t been able to reach the NBA’s highest stage with Snyder in charge.

While his tenure in Utah is considered successful, Snyder will go out on his own terms and force the Jazz into a head coaching start, which began immediately this week.

Who’s on the Radar?

As we’ve mentioned before, the Philadelphia 76ers currently don’t have any assistants that are in line for the Utah job.

But there is a former Sixers coach that’s been added to the crowd.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz received permission to interview New York Knicks’ Johnnie Bryant, Boston Celtics’ Will Hardy, Milwaukee Bucks’ Charles Lee, and Boston Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla. They’ll also take a look at two assistants of their own in Alex Jensen and Lamar Skeeter.

On Wednesday, the Jazz also requested permission to bring in Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young, who previously coached in Philadelphia.

Young got his start in the league back in 2013 at the NBA G League level. When he first joined the Sixers’ organization, Young was an assistant for the Delaware Blue Coats (formerly known as the Delaware 87ers). By 2014, Young was the head coach and held that position until 2017.

In 2017, Young was elevated to Brett Brown’s bench on the Sixers. He remained in Philadelphia until 2020. That’s when Monty Williams gave him a call to join the Suns. Now, Young is expected to get a look from the Jazz.

