Former Sixers First-Rounder a Shocking Cut From National Team
This summer, multiple former Philadelphia 76ers will compete on the Olympic stage. Unfortunately for the former first-rounder Matisse Thybulle, he won’t be representing Australia after all.
According to SB Nation’s Blazer’s Edge, Thybulle has been “squeezed out” of the wing rotation for the national team. As a result, he’s been left off the final roster that will compete in Paris later this month.
The cut comes as a shock, considering Thybulle has competed on the international stage with Australia in past summers.
Since 2019, Thybulle has been one of the NBA’s best perimeter defenders. After getting selected 20th overall to the Sixers, he was a rotational player throughout his rookie season due to his defensive value.
For four seasons, Thybulle competed for the Sixers. In 2021-2022, he averaged a career-high six points per game while draining 50 percent of his field goals.
Over time, Thybulle’s role diminished. In his final 49-game stint with the Sixers, Thybulle averaged a career-low 12 minutes per game. Midway through the 2022-2023 season, Thybulle was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Since joining the Blazers, Thybulle has maintained a steady role. He started 41 games, making 87 total appearances, averaging 24 minutes. The former first-rounder has averaged six points, two rebounds, two steals, and one block per game since landing in Portland.
While Thybulle’s failure to crack Australia’s national team is notable for his career, the veteran guard can remain focused on the upcoming NBA season. Last summer, Thybulle earned a three-year offer worth over $30 million from the Dallas Mavericks in free agency. Since he was restricted, the Blazers had a chance to match, which they did.
Next season, Thybulle enters into year six. He’s expected to remain in Portland as they continue rebuilding.