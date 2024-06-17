Former Sixers First-Rounder Keeps Career Alive With New Team
During "The Process" years, the Philadelphia 76ers took a flier on countless prospects. Among the players they took with their many top picks was Jahlil Okafor. After leading Duke to a national championship, the Sixers decided to draft him third overall in 2015.
Following an impressive rookie season, Okafor slowly started taking a backseat behind players like Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel. Midway through his third season, they decided to part ways with the former lottery pick.
Okafor tried to hang around the league, but was unsuccessful in his efforts. His last stint at the NBA level was in 2021, playing in 27 games for the Detroit Pistons.
In recent years, Okafor has been keeping his career alive in the G-League. Last season, he suited up for Ciudad de Mexico Capitanes. Now, the former Sixers center will be playing for the newest team in the G-League.
Earlier this week, the G-League held an expansion draft so the Valley Suns can fill out their roster. They are the new affiliate for the Phoenix Suns. Among the players selected in the expansion draft was Okafor. Other notable names include Emmanuel Mudiay and Denzel Valentine.
Okafor put up impressive numbers in the G-League, averaging 19.2 PPG and 7.5 RPG in 2023.
At 28-years-old, Okafor is still in his prime years as an athlete. That said, it seems like another run in the league might be out of his reach. From the start of his career, his style of play was always a bit behind the times to succeed in the modern era.