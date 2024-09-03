Former Sixers Forward Named as Top Trade Target
While it was an extremely successful offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers, upgrades can still be made to the roster. With power forward being viewed as a weak point, a former player was brought up as a possible target for the hopeful contender.
As the offseason slowly reaches its end, the people at Bleacher Report put together trade targets for each NBA team. When breaking down the Sixers, only players who could slot in at power forward were brought up. Among those was former sharpshooter Georges Niang.
A former fan favorite in Philly, Niang actually fits this roster now better than ever. The 6'7" power forward played in all 82 games for the Cavs last season, averaging a career-high 9.4 points while hitting 37.6 percent of his threes.
Niang spent two seasons in Philly, where he quickly became a fan favorite for his passion on the floor. He was also a good complementary piece for the supporting cast with his ability to efficiently shoot the ball from beyond the arc. During his stint with the Sixers, Niang shot a stellar 40.2% from deep on five attempts per game.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
Even with this new-look roster, Niang still makes a lot of sense for the Sixers. With the attention Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey are going to receive, they need players around them who are viable kick-out options. Seeing that he’s already thrived in this role, a reunion would be beneficial for both parties.
The primary downside of having Niang on the floor is that he isn’t a strong defender. That said, with the new pieces brought in this summer, the Sixers might be able to hide him better on that end of the floor.
With the Sixers just signing Olympic standout Guerschon Yabusele to a contract, a move like this seems unlikely at the moment. That said, it’d be something worth kicking the tires on come the trade deadline if he were to become available.