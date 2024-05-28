Former Sixers Forward Speaks on Cavaliers Star's Future
Since their season ended, the Philadelphia 76ers have been tied an array of star-level players in rumors. Among those names is Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. Following a brief stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, reports have surfaced that he could seek a change of scenery.
While appearing on FanDuel TV's Run It Back, former Sixers forward Marcus Morris shared his thoughts on Mitchell's future in Cleveland. He feels the All-Star guard is going to end up signing
"I think Don really liked it there. He could be himself, he was growing into a leader," Morris said. "I think Cleveland is a really good place for him. It's a great market, great fans always showing out. I would be highly surprised if he left."
Morris did a lot of bouncing around this season. He started the year with the LA Clippers, and then was dealt to his hometown team in the James Harden trade. Morris' tenure with the Sixers ended up being brief, playing in just 37 games. The veteran forward was flipped again at the deadline, going to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Buddy Hield.
After getting a buyout, Morris finished the year playing alongside Mitchell on the Cavaliers. He helped Cleveland reach the Eastern Conference semifinals before eventually being eliminated by the Boston Celtics.
In the event that Mitchell doesn't sign an extension with the Cavs, the Sixers should be closely monitoring his situation. He is in the prime of his career, and would instantly give the Sixers one of the best offensive trios in the NBA. This season, Mitchell posted averages of 26.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 6.1 APG.