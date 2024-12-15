Former Sixers Guard Comes to Defense of San Antonio Spurs Legend
A year removed from his brief tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, Patrick Beverley has decided to continue his playing career overseas. On top of this, he's followed the path of many current and former players by breaking into the world of podcasting.
When he isn't spouting his NBA takes on The Pat Bev pod, Beverley is active on social media. Earlier this week, he was on X/Twitter defending a San Antonio Spurs legend.
While on the Run It Back show, Denver Nuggets big man Deandre Jordan gave an interesting take regarding the Sixth Man of the Year award. Following suit of the other seasonable awards, he feels it should be named after former players. However, Jordan wants it to be a combination of Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams' names.
After seeing this snippet makes it way around social media, Beverley decided to give his thoughts on the topic. He doesn't want to see Manu Ginobli get overlooked when it comes to the greatest sixth men in history.
While he only won the award once in his 16-year career (2008), Ginobili is still one of the top reserve guards in NBA history. He very well could have been a starter for the Spurs, but embraced the sixth man role for the betterment of the team. Because of this, he was a key piece to four of their championship teams.
Seeing that Crawford and Williams each won the award three times, they'd likely get the nod in regards to naming. That said, Beverley does bring up a noteworthy player when it comes to the debate of best sixth men ever.