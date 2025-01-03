Former Sixers Guard Lacks Faith in Philly’s Chance to Compete
Over the past two months, one of the biggest storylines in the NBA has been the lackluster start of the Philadelphia 76ers. They entered the year with championship aspirations, but numerous injuries derailed them out of the gates.
It took weeks for the Sixers to have their big three all in action together, and the trio still finds themselves trying to figure out how to coexist. There have been promising flashes, but the growing pains are still evident.
Among the Sixers stars to miss the most time has been Joel Embiid. The former MVP’s debut was delayed due to the team managing his injured knee from last year. In an effort to limit the wear and tear on Embiid’s body, the All-Star center isn’t expected to play in back-to-backs either.
During Thursday’s episode of FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, Lou Williams was asked about Embiid being penciled in to miss at least 11 more games this season. The former Sixers guard isn’t confident in their ability to compete with their star player spending that much time on the sidelines.
“They got to make a decision,” Williams said. “Gotta figure wether we’re still trying to get in this playoff run or wether we’re packing it in for next season and try to give ourselves a chance to get a high draft pick and maybe get one of these young guys…If he’s going to sit out another 11 games they’re going to have to reroute that whole plan and that whole strategy.”
As of late, the Sixers have slowly started to dig themselves out of the deep hole they found themselves in. Also, with the Eastern Conference being so weak this year, there is still a window of opportunity for them to be a playoff team. Between that and their draft pick possibly not conveying this year, continuing to compete is the best course of action for the Sixers.