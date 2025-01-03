Former Sixers Guard Lacks Faith in Philly’s Chance to Compete

The 76ers have "absolutely no shot" if Joel Embiid is going to miss at least another 11 games because of his back-to-back strategy, says @TeamLou23



Is it time to start tanking for a better NBA Draft pick or for Embiid to play back-to-backs in Philly?



📺 https://t.co/CfAwAvhdOx pic.twitter.com/fD3tY5oRTM