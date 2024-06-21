Former Sixers Guard to Transition Into Coaching Role
Following his retirement, former Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick quickly transitioned into a career in broadcasting. Just two years later, he is once again going through a job change.
Since the LA Lakers parted ways with head coach Darvin Ham, Redick has been among the main candidates connected to the job. Earlier this offseason, he took an interview with the Charlotte Hornets for their head coaching vacancy. After weeks of speculation, a final decision has been made. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Redick has signed a multi-year deal to become the next coach of the Lakers.
While he has no coaching experience, Redick has been in and around the NBA for nearly two decades now. He enjoyed a successful career as a three-point specialist, with some of his best seasons coming with the Sixers.
Redick's time in Philly was brief, spanning just two seasons. He first joined the Sixers in 2017 after signing a massive one-year deal in free agency. During his tenure in Philly, Redick averaged 17.6 PPG and shot 40.7% from beyond the arc.
As an efficient three-point specialist, Redick built an instant connection on the floor with Joel Embiid. The two worked well from the start, especially with their dribble hand-off.
Now with the Lakers, Redick finds himself with a tall task as a first-time head coach. With stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, they are looking to compete for a title right now. It is now on Redick to help lead the lead as they look to bounce back from their first-round exit this postseason.