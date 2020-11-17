Former Sixers Veteran James Ennis Becomes a Free Agent

Last season, NBA veteran James Ennis had multiple offers on the table as he tested the free agency market. Despite having a more expensive deal in front of him, Ennis took fewer dollars to ink a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

During the 2018-2019 NBA season, the Sixers brought Ennis to Philly in a second-round pick swap with the Houston Rockets. Ennis played in 18 regular-season games for the Sixers, where he averaged 5.3 points-per-game off the bench.

The veteran guard appeared in eleven games during the Sixers' 2019 NBA Playoff run and averaged over seven points off the bench. When he re-signed with the 76ers last summer, Ennis landed a two-year deal, with the second season being a player option.

He also had a no-trade clause attached to his contract last year, which Ennis decided to waive by the time the trade deadline rolled around. Last season, Ennis played in 49 games for the Sixers. At the beginning of the year, he was a regular in Philly's rotation. As he slowly regressed, Ennis fell out of favor in Philly.

After having discussions with the Sixers' front office, Ennis decided it would be best to waive his no-trade clause so the 76ers could trade him to the Orlando Magic. Ennis started in 18 of his 20 games with the Magic and averaged 8.5 points-per-game.

Although Orlando benefitted from Ennis' presence last season, the veteran wing is looking to explore his options through the trade market. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ennis will decline his 2020-2021 player option. A return to the Doc Rivers-led Sixers is unlikely -- but anything can happen this offseason.

