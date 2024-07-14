Former Sixers Second-Rounder Lands Major Contract With OKC Thunder
As the Philadelphia 76ers brought in a few new players through the free agency market, one of their former draft picks recently got paid with a notable contract.
Isaiah Joe’s option with the Thunder was declined heading into the free agency market, but the sharpshooter wasn’t expected to be without a contract for long. As the Thunder was expected to continue negotiating a new deal with the former Sixer, he eventually agreed on a new contract to return to OKC.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Joe landed a four-year deal to return to the Thunder, with the final season being a team option. He could earn up to $48 million during that period.
Joe has accomplished a lot since entering the NBA out of Arkansas in 2020. Heading into the draft that year, Joe was heavily linked to the 76ers in the weeks leading up to the draft.
While Philadelphia passed on Joe with the first-round pick, taking a sliding Tyrese Maxey out of Kentucky, the Arkansas product was still on the board at 49th overall. That’s when the Sixers selected him.
Unlike his former second-round selection, Paul Reed, Joe earned a standard contract from the 76ers off the bat. According to Spotrac, Joe made a little over $2 million throughout his first two seasons with the Sixers.
Despite being a homegrown prospect in Philadelphia, Joe struggled to carve out a role for himself in the team’s rotation. In his rookie effort, Joe averaged fewer than ten minutes per game in 41 matchups. In year two, he made 55 appearances, averaging 11 minutes on the court.
Following Joe’s third preseason with the Sixers, he was a surprising cut before the start of the 2022-2023 season. The Thunder picked him up on a three-year deal, with the third season being a team option.
Prior to the Thunder becoming playoff contenders, Joe earned a spot in their rotation by averaging ten points on 41 percent shooting from deep in 2022-2023. Last season, the veteran guard appeared in a career-high 78 games, producing eight points on 42 percent shooting. During OKC’s playoff run, Joe knocked down 41 percent of his threes, producing six points per game off the bench.
It might not have worked out in Philly for Joe, but the young sharpshooter continues to hit his stride with the Thunder. This year, he’s been rewarded with another multi-year deal.