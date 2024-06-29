Former Sixers Sharpshooter Cut Loose by Rival Team
On Friday, a former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter learned he would hit the free agency market this offseason as the Charlotte Hornets waived Seth Curry.
While Curry will become available for all interested suitors, a return to the Hornets remains a possibility.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “interest exists on both sides” for Curry and the Hornets to strike a new deal. On Friday, the Hornets needed to waive Curry if they wanted to avoid guaranteeing his current salary for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Last summer, Curry hit the free agency market after a full season with the Brooklyn Nets. After appearing in 61 games in Brooklyn where he averaged nine points on 41 percent shooting from deep, Curry signed a two-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks. He joined the Mavs for the third time in his career.
Unfortunately for the veteran, Curry was once again traded by Dallas. At the trade deadline, Curry was moved to the rebuilding Charlotte Hornets. Despite being a veteran buyout candidate, Curry attempted to finish the 2023-2024 season by playing with the Hornets. His season ended prematurely due to an injury.
Curry finished his eight-game run with the Hornets by scoring nine points per game.
At this point in his career, the 33-year-old Curry has a ton of experience, and took on runs with many teams. Including the Hornets, Curry played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Mavericks, Nets, and the Sixers.
Curry had an impressive run in Philly. During his first season, Curry started 57 games, averaging 13 points on 45 percent shooting from three. In the following year, he shot 40 percent from deep, and produced a career-high 15 points across 45 games. Midway through the 2021-2022 season, the Sixers traded Curry to the Nets in the blockbuster trade that involved Ben Simmons and James Harden.
For the second time in two years, Curry will test free agency.