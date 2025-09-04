Former Sixers Star's Future is Taking a Shocking Turn
With training camp soon approaching, Ben Simmons is one of the NBA’s top remaining free agents. Simmons joined the Los Angeles Clippers last season on a one-year, $1.08 million deal.
Per the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, Simmons may choose not to sign with an NBA team.
"Ben Simmons has generated interest from the Knicks and another team but is also questioning whether he even wants to continue playing in the NBA next season, The Post has learned.”
Ben Simmons’ NBA Career
To this date, Simmons experienced most of his career success as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. The Australia native won the 2018 Rookie of the Year award and made three consecutive All-Star appearances while in Philadelphia.
After being traded by the 76ers in 2022, Simmons spent a significant amount of his stint with the Brooklyn Nets dealing with injuries. He made 90 appearances for the Nets over three seasons.
Signing with the Clippers this February, Simmons went on to average 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists over 17 games. The veteran totaled 51 games between the Nets and Clippers last season, his highest number of single-season appearances since departing from Philadelphia.
What’s Next?
Still in his prime in terms of age, it is highly unlikely that the 29-year-old Simmons will decide to retire from basketball altogether. Numerous injury-prone players have extended their careers well into their 30s.
As Simmons has transitioned from potential superstar to decent rotation player, it is within the realm of possibility that he could join a team overseas. This move would likely bring him more pay than an anticipated NBA veteran-minimum deal.
Still, although numerous NBA stars have mulled retirement and decided to continue playing, teams should not take the six-foot-ten guard’s words with a grain of salt. Over the years, Simmons has been known for making bold career moves.
During the 2021-2022 season, Simmons infamously missed the 76ers’ training camp and purposefully missed games to force a trade. He then cited mental health reasons for his numerous absences.
The most likely scenario is that Simmons signs a one-year deal with New York. The title-contending Knicks can provide the veteran with an opportunity to thrive in a low-pressure rotation role. While his stock in the league has fallen over the years, his window hasn’t closed.
