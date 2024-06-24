Former Sixers Trade Target Expected to Hit Free Agency in 2024
When the 2024 NBA trade deadline approached, the Philadelphia 76ers were frequently linked to Chicago Bulls center, Andre Drummond.
As Daryl Morey noted the team could use depth at the center spot weeks ahead of the deadline, and the Bulls reportedly shopped around Drummond, a reunion made sense.
But the deadline came and went without Drummond packing up and leaving Chicago. Some suggested the Bulls and the Sixers had a deal in the works that fell through. If Drummond hits the free agency market, then he could be an option for Philly once again.
So far, all signs are pointing to the veteran big man becoming available to choose where he lands next once again. According to Chicago Sun Times’ Joe Cowley, Drummond is “expected” to part ways with the Bulls in free agency.
Drummond’s two-year stint in Chicago involved limited opportunities. After the big man averaged 22 minutes throughout his short stint in Brooklyn, Drummond saw the court for 12 minutes per game during the 2022-2023 season. While his playing time increased the following year, Drummond still averaged fewer than 20 minutes on the floor for the third time in four seasons.
Fresh off of his two-year deal with the Bulls, Drummond is likely searching for an opportunity to have a steady role. When he played a 49-game stint for the Sixers in 2021-2022, Drummond averaged 18 minutes on the court as Joel Embiid’s primary backup. Then Drummond was included in the James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster, getting sent to start for the Brooklyn Nets for 24 games.
The Sixers have a backup option in Paul Reed, but the former second-rounder’s future in Philadelphia is unclear. While he signed a multi-year deal last summer, Reed’s salary beyond the first season is not fully guaranteed. And even in the event the Sixers keep Reed on board, he could slide to the power forward spot, making room for a Drummond-type big, offering Philly some size that they lacked last season.
Philly’s front office has a long list of priorities this summer, beginning with locking-in Tyrese Maxey long-term, and finding another star player to form a trio with the first-time All-Star and Joel Embiid. If Drummond indeed moves on from Chicago, he’ll be a name the Sixers could keep an eye on when the negotiation period begins.