Former Sixers Vet Reveals Top Rookie's Message After Getting Drafted
It’s clear that Jared McCain is trying to soak up as much information as possible about being a rookie in the NBA. Since leaving Duke for the 2024 NBA Draft, McCain has reached out to several former members of his college team, including two former Philadelphia 76ers.
Recently, another former member of the Sixers revealed that he received a message from McCain as well.
On a recent episode of The Pat Bev Podcast, NBA veteran Patrick Beverley offered some details about his early interaction with the NBA rookie. Going through his private messages, Beverley revealed the contents of the message:
“I just wanted to reach out and ask for some advice into the NBA. I have some questions about everything, to be honest. I just want to learn as much as possible before I step on the court. I’ll take anything. What’s some tips for succeeding as a rookie? How do I get on the floor? How do I get through slumps? Easy, Brodie. Easy. Send me your number.”
“He’s a real one.”
McCain’s rookie season technically started two weeks ago when the Sixers’ Summer League run kicked off in Utah. While McCain has become an immediate starter on the offseason squad, he’s sure to be knocked down the pecking order when training camp rolls around in a couple of months.
Knowing Beverley as a player who’s had to grind it out for his role, McCain wanted to see what it would take for him to earn some steady playing time in year one.
“I ain’t even on Philly no more; I’m still inspiring,” Beverley said with confidence. “I’m gonna have the whole layout for him.”
Last season, Beverley spent the first half of the year as a vocal leader for the Sixers’ second unit. At the trade deadline, the front office struck a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, which sent Beverley to Wisconsin to reunite with former 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.
Next season, Beverley won’t compete against McCain in the NBA. Instead, he’s taking his talents to Tel Aviv after signing a historic contract overseas. Still, McCain understands that Beverley’s long line of experience could help him as the 20-year-old embarks on a tough journey as a rookie first-round pick for the 76ers.
