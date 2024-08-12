All 76ers

Former Sixers Veteran Announces Retirement From Olympic Play

Former Philadelphia 76ers forward calls it a national career.

Justin Grasso

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) shoots against France small forward Nicolas Batum (5) and shooting guard Evan Fournier (10) in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) shoots against France small forward Nicolas Batum (5) and shooting guard Evan Fournier (10) in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Team USA had sort of a last dance run at the 2024 Paris Olympics. For players like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant, they are unlikley to return to the Olympic stage in four years when the Olympics returns to Los Angeles, California.

On Saturday, Team USA won gold. They defeated France as the final obstacle of their journey. It was a great story for players like Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who won his first gold. The presence of James, Curry, and Durant made it very special as well.

On the other side of the matchup, there were a handful of established NBA talents. One of them called it an Olympic career.

Former Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Nic Batum decided this was the final year of his journey as an Olympian. Following Saturday’s game, Batum mentioned it was time for him to conclude his play for France before the Olympics returns in 2028.

“It was my last one with this jersey,” Batum told the French broadcast, according to BasketNews. “I spent 15 years playing four World Cups, four EuroBaskets, and four Olympics. I did what I had to do: seven medals. I’m happy.”

In 2011, Batum won silver in Lithuania for EuroBasket. In 2013, he won gold at the tournament in Slovenia. The following year, Batum won bronze at the FIBA World Cup. In 2015, he returned to EuroBasket in France, winning bronze. At the FIBA World Cup in China in 2019, Batum got bronze again.

Batum competed in his first Olympics in 2020 in Tokyo. France scored silver at the time. Four years later, they landed silver once again after falling short to Team USA on their home court.

The decision for Batum to call it a national career doesn’t come as a surprise. As the 35-year-old navigated through the 2023-2024 NBA season, there was plenty of speculation about his future in the league.

At the start of the regular season, Batum concluded a three-year stint with the Clippers as he was traded to the Sixers just three games into his fourth season in LA.

Batum appeared in 57 games with the Sixers, picking up 38 starts. He averaged six points and four rebounds, shooting 40 percent from three. The veteran averaged nearly 30 minutes off the bench during the Sixers’ 2024 playoff run. He produced six points and six rebounds per game.

The French veteran hasn’t decided to call it an NBA career just yet. As he hit the free agency market, Batum received interest from the Sixers for a potential return. However, he packed up and went back to LA.

After getting traded for James Harden and PJ Tucker, Batum is set to join the Clippers as their teammate.

Published
Justin Grasso

