Former Syracuse Star Reacts to Landing With Philadelphia 76ers
As the weekend winded down, the Philadelphia 76ers struck a deal with a former Syracuse standout, Judah Mintz.
On Sunday, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced the signing. The contract will be an Exhibit 10 deal, a league source confirmed to 76ers on SI.
Shortly after the signing became official, Mintz took to Instagram to react to the move.
Re-sharing an Instagram story post of a screenshot of the press release announcement from the Sixers, Mintz posted a song titled ‘Long Journey’ by Rod Wave.
This summer, Mintz entered the NBA as a potential draft prospect following his sophomore effort at Syracuse. Two rounds came and went without Mintz getting called on as a selection.
During the 2024 NBA Summer League, Mintz linked with the Sixers. Overall, he appeared in eight games for Philly’s Summer League run between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.
Mintz leaves the NCAA with 64 games under his belt. He was an instant starter at Syracuse, averaging 16 points, five assists, and two rebounds. As a freshman, Mintz knocked down 44 percent of his shots.
Last year, Mintz started all but one of the 32 games he played. The guard produced a career-high in scoring and rebounds, accounting for 19 points and three rebounds per game. He finished his college career by knocking down 44 percent of his field goals.
Mintz hasn’t completed the journey to land on an NBA roster. With an Exhibit 10 deal, the 21-year-old guard is headed to play in the NBA G League to start the 2024-2025 season. He’ll be set to join the Sixers’ affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
