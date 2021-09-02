FS1 Host Claims Simmons Feels Sixers Haven't Used or Developed Him Right

Ben Simmons doesn't want to play for the Sixers anymore, according to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. Based on all of the talk that has gone around following Philly's disappointing Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs back in June, the feeling is mutual from the 76ers' end.

At this point, it's a matter of when and not if the 76ers move on from Ben Simmons. As both parties want to split up, the Sixers have to find a team that's willing to meet their asking price so they can rinse their hands of the situation.

For months, it's been obvious why the 76ers want to move on from Simmons. However, the idea that Simmons now wants to leave Philly so bad has been a bit of a head-scratcher. FS1's First Things First host Chris Broussard explained Simmons' apparent mindset on a TV segment on Wednesday morning.

"I made some calls and I was told by someone who absolutely knows what's going on. There is no doubt about it that he knows what's happening with Ben Simmons and the Sixers. I was told, here's the news: Ben Simmons is willing to go play anywhere, for any of the other 29 teams except for the Philadelphia 76ers. ..... "The problems in Philly have been long. They happened before Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey even got there. There is just a feeling that they haven't used Ben properly, and they haven't developed him properly. And of course, last year the comments after the Hawks series from Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid didn't help. And there is a feeling that Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are not a good fit."

Broussard suggests the three-time All-Star's camp believes the Sixers haven't used or developed Simmons properly. Of course, that notion has garnered tons of negative feedback considering the Sixers have used Simmons as a point guard ever since he's entered the NBA as he insisted that's his natural position and where he's willing to play.

As far as development goes, Simmons hasn't really developed offensively over the years. But it's tough to believe that's on the 76ers. Despite Simmons improving his jump shot in practice over time, the young guard has refused to expand his range in a game setting.

And when former Sixers head coach Brett Brown publicly urged Simmons to shoot at least one three per game during the 2019-2020 season, Simmons refused. The following year under Doc Rivers, the veteran guard didn't look any different offensively once again.

While Broussard offers some clarity on why Simmons wants out from Philadelphia based on what he's heard from somebody in the know of the situation, the reasons for Simmons wanting out still remains a head-scratcher at this point.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.