Shannon Sharpe Believes Sixers, Bucks Have no Shot vs. Nets in NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers came out of the 2020-2021 NBA season as the number one team in the Eastern Conference. Despite the fact they finished the regular season with the best record, many don't believe they're favored to make it out of the East to face a Western Conference opponent in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Instead, many basketball fans and analysts believe the Brooklyn Nets are the team to beat. Considering their Big Three consists of superstars such as Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, they have arguably the top superstar trio in the NBA. Plus, their supporting cast is dangerous as well.

Although the Milwaukee Bucks and the Sixers have defeated the Nets a couple of times in the regular season, Brooklyn wasn't always at full strength. Assuming everybody stays healthy for the Nets, they will be a difficult team to conquer in the postseason for any Eastern Conference squad.

Recently, FS1's Shannon Sharpe mentioned that not only will the Bucks have a hard time getting by the Nets in the postseason if they advance, but Sharpe also believes the Sixers aren't going to be able to defeat Brooklyn if they meet in the Conference Finals next month.

“Unless the 76ers and the Bucks combine their two rosters and Joel Embiid and (Jrue) Holiday and (Khris) Middleton all of sudden, and Giannis (Antetokounmpo) get together, that’s the only way I see someone beating the Nets coming out of the East. "Ever since Harden went to the Nets, I don't see how anyone in the East can beat them. So I have the Nets coming out of the East."

That's a bold claim that many might even agree with. There's no doubt the Nets, when fully healthy, are favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. Although the Sixers controlled first place for a good chunk of the regular season, guys such as Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey acknowledged that many see the Nets as the top threat.

But being a favorite doesn't guarantee a ticket to the big show. The Bucks are still a competitive squad, as are the Sixers. The Nets might have the juice with Durant, Harden, and Irving, but Milwaukee and Philly have their own stars who are ready to prove that they belong in the Finals too.

