Korkmaz's Ankle is Feeling Good After Sixers' Back to Back Practices

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't practiced too much this season. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing teams to limit activities and with the game schedule so condensed, the Sixers prioritized rest as much as possible this year.

But this week, they've been offered too much time for rest. After wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, the Sixers had the week off as the NBA's Play-In tournament was scheduled for Tuesday to Friday.

While they took advantage of the day off on Monday, Doc Rivers scheduled back-to-back practices on Tuesday and Wednesday for what he considered to be the team's second training camp of the season.

Fortunately, everybody was available to practice for the Sixers on Tuesday. That includes Furkan Korkmaz, who's been dealing with an ankle injury over the last few weeks. On May 3, the Sixers visited the Chicago Bulls. After checking in the game for just under five minutes, Korkmaz left with an ankle injury.

After getting diagnosed with a sprained ankle, Korkmaz would miss the next four games for the Sixers. He eventually returned ten days later. While he averaged 20 minutes on the court over the final three games, Korkmaz was still working on getting back to being one-hundred percent before playoffs.

This week's "training camp" would become a good test to see where he's at. Fortunately for the Sixers, it seems one of their key sharpshooters off the bench is in good shape after participating in back-to-back intense practices.

“My ankle is feeling good,” Korkmaz said following Wednesday's practice session. “The last two days, we were going hard on the court. We were practicing hard, and I was feeling pretty good. It’s kind of like a small training camp."

While training camp is typically for players to get in shape and get acclimated with one another ahead of the season, the Sixers' second training camp this year is about re-sharpening their tools and avoiding getting rusty with a week off from games.

"I think that’s what we need right now because we have a big gap for the next game," Korkmaz continued. "We have time. We need to stay in shape, and we need to compete. We need to start feeling it like the playoffs. I think those practices are really important for us to push each other.”

Korkmaz and the 76ers will return to the floor on Sunday for Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Considering Korkmaz has played in Philly's last three games and practiced on Tuesday and Wednesday, it seems the veteran sharpshooter is ready to roll for the start of the postseason.

