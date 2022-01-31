Furkan Korkmaz Could Miss Grizzlies Matchup on Monday

After an injury and illness-filled start to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers are finally getting on the right track to being healthy once again. However, they could miss one of their role players on Monday night as Furkan Korkmaz has been added to the team's injury report on Sunday night.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Sixers have gotten a few of their injured prospects back in the lineup after they missed multiple games. Matisse Thybulle, who injured his shoulder after a hard fall against the Boston Celtics, missed five-straight matchups after getting diagnosed with a shoulder sprain.

Last Tuesday, Thybulle made his return to the court and hasn't left since. The next game, Sixers veteran forward Danny Green came back in the mix after he missed seven consecutive games. After taking a hard fall earlier this month against the Charlotte Hornets, Green is back at a limited capacity for the time being.

Lastly, Sixers guard Seth Curry returned on Saturday night when the Sixers faced the Sacramento Kings for the second time this season. While Curry wasn't diagnosed with a specific injury, he dealt with a sore ankle, which lingered for roughly a week. Fortunately, Curry is back and avoided the injury report ahead of the Monday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Injury Report for Monday Night

As expected, Ben Simmons and Shake Milton will miss Monday's game versus Memphis. Simmons, who has yet to play in a game this season due to "personal reasons," won't make any surprise returns on Monday.

When it comes to Milton, he's still working on recovering from a back contusion. Although the veteran guard seemed optimistic about returning sooner than later when he addressed the media a couple of weeks ago, Milton still has a lot of work to do before he makes his return.

Korkmaz could join Simmons and Milton on Wednesday night, depending on how he feels following shootaround and pregame warmups. According to Philadelphia's injury report, Korkmaz is battling knee soreness. If Korkmaz can't get the nod to play on Monday, it would mark just the fourth time he misses a game this season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.