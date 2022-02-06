Furkan Korkmaz Could Return vs. Bulls on Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers reserve wing Furkan Korkmaz has had a hard time seeing the floor lately. As Korkmaz has been dealing with knee soreness, the young veteran has spent a handful of games on the bench.

It's unclear what Korkmaz's soreness stems from, but his knee concerns started earlier this week. As the Sixers were gearing up to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, Philadelphia added Korkmaz to the injury report.

At first, Korkmaz was listed as questionable. When the team went through their Monday morning shootaround, it became clear to the Sixers that the Turkish veteran would not be able to play against the Grizzlies. Therefore, he was ruled out a couple of hours before Philly and Memphis tipped off.

When the Sixers hit the floor once again on Wednesday night to face the Washington Wizards, Korkmaz wasn't questionable. Instead, the Sixers wasted no time ruling out the 24-year-old wing.

On Friday, the Sixers hit the road for the first time in five games to face the Dallas Mavericks. Although Korkmaz was on the trip, he didn't have a shot at playing as the Sixers ruled him out in advance once again. He missed his third-straight game with his absence on Friday.

There's no guarantee that Korkmaz returns to the floor on Sunday, but there is a possibility. According to the Sixers' early injury report, which was released on Saturday night, Korkmaz has been upgraded to questionable.

As the veteran continues to deal with knee soreness, there's a chance he could miss his fourth-straight outing when the Sixers face off against the Chicago Bulls. But Korkmaz will go through warmups first to figure out whether he's able to return to the court or not on Sunday afternoon.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.