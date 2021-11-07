Korkmaz Credits Sixers Coaches for Bump in Confidence

Furkan Korkmaz couldn't imagine he'd stay with the Philadelphia 76ers beyond his second NBA season years ago, but the Turkish sharpshooter remained committed to the organization after re-signing for the first time in 2019.

After wrapping another two-year stint in Philly, Korkmaz hit the free agency market for the second time in his career. Once again, Korkmaz landed with the Sixers on a multi-year deal, and he's proving they made the right decision each and every time he steps on the court this year.

It's still early on, but Korkmaz has been one of the most consistent contributors on the 76ers this season. Not only has he averaged 12 points per game while shooting over 40-percent from three in the first nine games he's played in, but Korkmaz has shown his versatility off as he's played several different roles when Philly is short-handed.

Korkmaz never seemed to lack confidence before in the past -- but the 24-year-old guard/forward's mindset has seemingly reached a new level this season. And Korkmaz credits Philly's coaching staff for getting him there.

"I gotta say this is coming from the coaching staff for sure because they trust me more," said Korkmaz following a win over the Chicago Bulls. "They give me more confidence. They are running more plays for me and not just for scoring, not just for shooting. I'm trying to make more plays also for my teammates. I've been working on this, but I think this year, I have equal opportunity, especially in the second unit, to show this, and definitely, I can say this is coming from the coaching staff."

Over the last two years, Korkmaz averaged nine points and 1.3 assists while shooting 39-percent from beyond the arc. This year, Korkmaz is off to a career-best start as he's averaged three more points, nearly two more assists, and shooting 42-percent on one more attempt per game.

There is still a lot of season left to be played, but so far, Korkmaz has proven to be one of the most improved members of the Sixers' roster and has undoubtedly become one of the most reliable players early on in the year.

