Korkmaz Questionable for Bulls Matchup on Saturday

    • November 6, 2021
    Furkan Korkmaz Questionable for Sixers vs. Bulls Matchup on Saturday
    Furkan Korkmaz Questionable for Sixers vs. Bulls Matchup on Saturday

    Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Furkan Korkmaz could miss his second-straight matchup on Saturday night as the Sixers are set to take on the Chicago Bulls on the road. Lately, Korkmaz has been dealing with a sore wrist. Although he's been healthy for the entire season so far, he expressed concern on Thursday afternoon.

    Hours before the Sixers were set to play the Detroit Pistons less than 24 hours after wrapping up a matchup against the Chicago Bulls at home, Korkmaz reported wrist soreness to the Sixers medical staff.

    At that point, the veteran was listed as questionable on the injury report. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers considered both Joel Embiid and Korkmaz to be game-time decisions on Thursday night.

    Roughly 20 minutes before the Sixers tipped off with the Pistons, Embiid got clearance to play while Korkmaz was ruled out for the night. Prior to Thursday night's matchup, Korkmaz was starting for the Sixers in the absence of Tobias Harris, who's been entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

    With Korkmaz out of the mix on Thursday night in Detroit, the Sixers rolled out a starting five containing Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, Seth Curry, and Tyrese Maxey. Fortunately for the Sixers, they managed to take down the Pistons with a 109-98 victory while short-handed.

    They'll hope to get some players back on Saturday as they lost Matisse Thybulle to the health and safety protocol now. Although there's a chance Danny Green and Korkmaz could return after they both missed Thursday's game, there is no guarantee they'll be back in the mix. As they are listed as questionable, Korkmaz and Green will likely be considered game-time decisions for Saturday's rematch with the Bulls.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

