Furkan Korkmaz Reacts to Making Sixers' History Books

Furkan Korkmaz's journey in the NBA is a unique one -- especially because he remained with the Philadelphia 76ers despite feeling frustrated early on.

In 2013, Korkmaz went pro overseas as a teenager. After spending several seasons with Anadolu Efes, Korkmaz entered the NBA Draft. The Turkish native was selected 26th overall by the Sixers in the 2016 NBA Draft.

By 2017, he was an active member of the organization spending most of his time in the NBA G League. After dominating at the developmental level, Korkmaz received some playing time on Philadelphia's main roster.

However, there was a point when Korkmaz believed he should be playing more. He requested a trade from the Sixers, but his wishes weren't granted. And when it was time for Philadelphia to decide on what to do with Korkmaz's team option, they declined to retain him on his original contract.

In the summer of 2019, Korkmaz tested free agency. As it was a quiet process, the Turkish sharpshooter stunned many when he returned to the Sixers despite everything that transpired beforehand. Korkmaz went on to play another two seasons for Philly.

Then this past offseason, he became a free agent once again. Making it clear he wanted to return to the Sixers, Korkmaz got his wish and inked another multi-year deal with the 76ers. Now, he's etching himself in their history book.

Korkmaz Hits a Milestone

Lately, Korkmaz's shooting performances have been up and down. On Tuesday night, the situation was no different. As the Sixers faced the New Orleans Pelicans, Korkmaz struggled from the field as he drained just 30-percent of his shots.

However, as the Turkish veteran drained two of his seven attempted three-pointers, Korkmaz tied Hollis Thompson on Philadelphia's all-time three-pointers made list with 357 threes. Soon, he'll be seventh on the list.

"It feels good, it’s been a long journey for me in this city, in the organization, a lot of ups and downs, but at the end of the day I feel like Philly is my home," said Korkmaz on Thursday. "That’s why for me it’s important to be on that list, but at the same time it doesn’t matter as long as we win, we work together. I don’t care, but it’s good to be in Sixers history, it's good for us, it’s good for me."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.