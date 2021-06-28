Ignite's Isaiah Todd Garners Interest From Sixers at NBA Draft Combine

Isaiah Todd didn't want to go the traditional route to the pros last season. As a five-star prospect coming out of Richmond, Virginia, Todd could've gone to any major school in the country to continue his basketball career.

Instead, he chose to be one of the first members of the NBA's G League Ignite team.

Playing against professional competition instead of fellow collegiate athletes in the NCAA, Todd had himself a solid first year in the G League. Although he came off the bench for most of last year's run, he appeared in all 15 games in the G League bubble.

During that time, he spent an average of 24 minutes per game on the court. Todd drained 43-percent of his shots from the field and 36-percent of his threes while putting up 12 points per game and coming down with almost five rebounds per game.

"I feel like I improved night in and night out," Todd said at the NBA Draft Combine this week in Chicago. "I feel like each game that went on, I learned from the last game. As we got into the swing of things, I feel like I do my best learning as hands-on learning. I need to be in the game to make those mistakes so I can go back and look at the film and get better. That's just the lifestyle of a pro."

With a professional season already under his belt, Todd has garnered a lot of interest from NBA clubs throughout his time at the combine this week. The Philadelphia 76ers just so happen to be one of those teams that requested and received a sit-down with the young forward this week.

"I met with the Sixers I believe it was today or yesterday," he revealed. "We just briefly talked. It was a great interview. All of my interviews have been pretty much the same. You know, they ask questions and try to figure out who you are as a person."

This season, the Sixers currently possess two draft picks. In the first round, they'll have the opportunity to pick at 28th overall. They hold the 50th pick in the second round, which they've acquired from the New York Knicks. A lot can change over the next month, so it's unclear right now what the Sixers will try to do with their picks. But if Isaiah Todd is on the board, he could be somebody they consider as the could use a forward to stretch the floor.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.